Default raises fears of food scarcity in Balochistan's jails

Department is liable to pay Rs161.85 million

24 February,2023 10:14 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Fears of food scarcity loom over Balochistan’s jails as the ration providers threatened to block the supply of food items to prisons due to non-payment of two years’ dues amounting to Rs161.85 million.

The ration contractors demanded in their applications written to the Balochistan Prisons department to clear pending dues until Feb 28, otherwise, they would block the supply of food items to 11 jails and judicial lockups in the province.

As per the jail authorities, the department is liable to pay Rs51.1 million for 2021-22 and Rs110.75 million for the ongoing year. “The department has moved a summary for funds to the federal government, and if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jail Bharo Movement eyes Balochistan, it will require more funds”, the authorities added.

