IG Sindh takes notice of police personnel's reduced number

Memon seeks records of security guards given to VVIPs, directs SSPs to submit affidavits

24 February,2023 05:39 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has taken notice of the decrease in the number of personnel in the provincial police force and sought records of security guards given to VVIPs.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has also directed all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to submit affidavits.

Ig Sindh said that if the gunman is identified with the unrelated people, then action will be taken against the concerned SSP. On the other hand, sources say that a large number of Sindh Police Force personnel are deployed for the security of VVIPs.

