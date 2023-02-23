Tessori sees unity vital to tackle economic crisis

Pakistan Pakistan Tessori sees unity vital to tackle economic crisis

Centre's support crucial for Sindh's progress, says Tessori

23 February,2023 10:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emphasised on Thursday the need for unity in a bid to tackle the economic crisis.

Mr Tessori called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman separately.

During his meeting with the premier, Mr Tessori discussed the country’s political and economic situation. Underscoring the importance of the progress in Sindh, Mr Tessori said there was a dire need of the federal government’s cooperation to pave the way for the development of Sindh.

Mr Tessori inquired about Mr Rehman's health during a meeting with JUI-F supremo. Apart of that, both the leaders discussed ways to confront the challenges faced by the country. On this occasion, Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood was also present.

