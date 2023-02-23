Aurangzeb commends role of Rescue 1122 in relief operation in quake-stricken Turkiye

23 February,2023 09:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended on Thursday the role of the Rescue 1122 Team in rescue and relief operations in Turkiye.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Aurangzeb posted a heart-warming expression of gratitude for the country’s Rescue 1122 Team at Istanbul Airport, departing for Pakistan.

— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 23, 2023

Heaping praise on the rescue team, Ms Aurangzeb said, “I am very proud of them for the great work they did in rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-hit areas.”

Continuing to compliment the rescue team, she said, “They saved lives, and they are our heroes.”

