Lakki Marwat: CTD, Police kill six militants in joint operation

23 February,2023 08:09 am

LUCKY MARWAT (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police kill six militants in a joint operation in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to police officials four of the slain militants have been identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah, Mohibullah and Kalimullah. The process of identifying the other two terrorists killed during the operation is underway, police officials added.

