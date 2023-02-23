Arrested PTI leaders, dozens workers shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Some PTI workers vandalised police vehicle; Police arrested 500 to 700 workers, Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, general secretary Asad Umar and more than 80 party workers made voluntary arrests on the first day of the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement. The arrested leaders and workers have been shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Yesterday, the PTI garlanded the leaders and workers during the ceremony at the party's provincial office and then all the leaders reached the Mall Road in the form of a rally from Jail Road to offer arrests. Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced the arrest outside the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office instead of the Mall Road but as soon as he got down from the container. The police took him into custody.

Later Asad Umar, Senator Azam Swati, former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muhammad Khan Madani and others presented the arrest. After the arrests by the leadership, hundreds of workers themselves entered the prisoners' van and some boarded the roof, the activists who made voluntary arrests also shouted slogans, during which the police also arrested party leader Zubair Khan Niazi.

Some PTI workers also vandalised the police vehicle following which the police arrested party leader Ibad Farooq. Police also arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan's focal person for social media Azhar Mashwani but later released him, he confirmed his release through his official Twitter account.

On the other hand, party leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the police have arrested 500 to 700 workers.