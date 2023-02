Names of PTI leaders arrested in 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' from Lahore

Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Azam Niazi and others offered arrests

23 February,2023 03:13 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The details of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who had offered their arrests on Wednesday have been revealed.

PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former provincial education minister Murad Raas, Ehsan Dogar, Siddique Khan, former federal minister, Senator Waleed Iqbal and Senator Azam Swati, Azam Niazi, Abdul Wakil and Shadi Khan have been arrested by the police in connection with PTI’s Jail Bharo movement.

Gulfam Virk, Muhammad Rehan, Hameedullah Khan, Mian Shahzad, Nooran Sohail, Rana Mannan, Chaudhry Zahid, Malik Sajid Prince, Muhammad Ahmed Bhatti, Shahzad Khokhar, Azar Bhatti, Fawad Bhullar, Wajid Shah, Fayyaz Masih, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Jahangir Chaudhry, Afzal Khan and Liaquat Mir were also arrested.

Zafar Aslam, Saqib Saleem Butt, Zaheerullah Malik Shakeel, Iqbal Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Nasir Mehmood, Zubair Khan, Farooq Nishat Aziz, Muhammad Danish, Malik Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz, Hajiullah Rakha, Ayem Khan, Rana Irfan, Tahir Mehmood, Ejaz Kunit, Mir Khalid and Amin Butt also offered arrests.