Usman Dar fails to appear in Anti-Corruption investigation

Umar Dar and Amir Dar appear before investigation team, lawyer seeks time for Usman being abroad

23 February,2023 03:11 am

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar failed to appear before the anti-corruption team while his brothers appeared before the investigation team after the last notice.

Umar Dar and Amir Dar appeared before the anti-corruption investigation team. The lawyer sought time for Usman Dar till February 28 as PTI leader Usman Dar could not appear because of being abroad.

SDO Public Health Engineering Department Jahangir Butt has already been arrested in this matter. Usman Dar and his brothers are also accused of receiving bribery in the form of transfer posting. A case was registered against SDO Public Health Engineering Department Jahangir Butt and the investigation is going on against PTI leader Usman Dar and his brothers.

