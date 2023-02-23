Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Pakistan Pakistan Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Gathering of more than five not allowed due to law & order condition for next five days, DC Peshawar

23 February,2023 02:42 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar has enforced Section 144 in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of current law and order situation.

The provincial capital has been prohibited of gatherings of more than five persons and any violations of the Section 144 will result in legal action, a statement released by the Deputy Commissioner's Office Peshawar said.

The statement furthered that Section 144 will be in effect for the following five days and a gathering of more than five individuals is not permitted given the existing condition of law and order.

