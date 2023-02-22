US envoy Bloom meets Dar

22 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – American Ambassador Donald Bloom met Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the finance minister said that the government of Pakistan has been trying to stabilize the economy and strict steps were taken to regulate the state’s finances and they encourage financial ties with the US.

Donald Bloom said that America wants to support the trade and economy of Pakistan. Ishaq dar informed the American envoy about the current government policies.

He also briefed Mr Bloom about Pakistan’s international and monetary responsibilities. Donald Bloom responded that Pak-US have strong ties and expressed satisfaction over the necessary steps taken by the government.

