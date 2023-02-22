Elahi sees 'Jail Bharo Movement' vital for holding elections
Pakistan
Elahi sees 'Jail Bharo Movement' vital for holding elections
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Wednesday that the “Jail Bharo Movement” was to save the constitution and they would hold elections despite the hurdles.
During the start of the “Jail Bharo Movement,” Parvez Elahi said, “PTI top brass and other supporters presented themselves for the court arrest which was the struggle for the freedom, and the stalwarts were all set to go to jails on PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call.”
Furthermore, Mr Elahi said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was afraid of Imran Khan as the whole nation supports him and they will not spare anyone who violates the constitution as per article 6.
It is pertinent to mention that PTI has started the “Jail Bharo Movement” from Lahore.