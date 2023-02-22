Imran wants 'selection' not election, says Sherry Rehman

22 February,2023 05:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “selection” like 2018 instead of free and fair elections.



In a series of tweets, the federal minister lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his recent “Jail Bharu Tehreek”.



Senator Rehman said the one who should go to jail according to the law had taken protective bail and innocent workers who had not committed any corruption or crime were being instigated to go to jail.



She added that after leaving the government, Imran Khan had made several attempts to create chaos and uncertainty in the country.



Even after resignations, long marches, demonstrations and dissolution of assemblies, he did not succeed in his goals, Sherry Rehman said, adding, “Now the new drama of the ‘Jail Bharu’ campaign is being played.”



“His (Imran Khan) only aim is to create unrest and political chaos. Even today, he sometimes grab the neck of the institutions to come to power, sometimes by the feet,” Sherry Rehman said.



If elections were his priority, he would have sat with the government to discuss the electoral framework, whereas he was not serious about transparent elections before, nor was he now, the Minister added.