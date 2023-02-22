In-focus

Imran Khan condemns Barkhan killings and incarceration, demands action

Pakistan

The former prime minister says the law of the jungle prevailed in the country

LAHORE (Web Desk) - PTI Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the killing of a Baloch woman and her two kids besides illegal incarceration of people, demanding immediate action against the responsible elements.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said the law of the jungle prevailed in the country.

"[I] strongly condemn illegal incarceration, physical abuse and killing of a poor Baloch woman and her children in Khetran, Balochistan in private jail of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, a provincial minister. Immediate action must be taken against this law of the jungle,". he said in the tweet. 

