Imran Khan condemns Barkhan killings and incarceration, demands action

The former prime minister says the law of the jungle prevailed in the country

22 February,2023 02:35 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - PTI Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the killing of a Baloch woman and her two kids besides illegal incarceration of people, demanding immediate action against the responsible elements.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said the law of the jungle prevailed in the country.

Strongly condemn illegal incarceration, physical abuse & killing of a poor Baloch woman & her children in Khetran, Balochistan in private jail of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, a prov minister. Immediate action must be taken against this law of the jungle. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2023

"[I] strongly condemn illegal incarceration, physical abuse and killing of a poor Baloch woman and her children in Khetran, Balochistan in private jail of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, a provincial minister. Immediate action must be taken against this law of the jungle,". he said in the tweet.