PML-N seeks recusal of two Supreme Court judges in cases against Nawaz, other leaders

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N seeks recusal of two Supreme Court judges in cases against Nawaz, other leaders

Says both judges have issued 'opposing' verdicts in cases against party leadership

22 February,2023 01:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday the PML-N’s legal team would ask the two judges of the Supreme Court to rescue themselves from hearing the cases against party supremo Nawaz Sharif and other leaders.

In a series of tweets, the interior minister also revealed the names of the judges, saying they had biased attitude towards the leaders of the PML-N. He said one of the judges had been appointed a supervising judge in the case against Nawaz Sharif and the party had no expectation of justice from him.

He claimed the irrefutable evidence of other judge's audio leak had come out, raising questions on his impartiality.

Mr Sanaullah said both judges had issued several "opposing" verdicts against Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in dozens of cases, including Panama, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Pakpattan Land Allotment.

— Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) February 22, 2023

He said that it was a legal and judicial tradition that “controversial” judges voluntarily separate themselves from the bench when the aggrieved party raised questions. He said the PML-N legal team would approach the judges to ask them to recuse themselves from the cases involving the party leaders.