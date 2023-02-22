SHC accepts appeals against acquittal of Rao Anwar, others in Naqeebullah murder case

Sindh's prosecutor general directed to submit reply in four weeks

22 February,2023 12:18 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday accepted appeals against the acquittal of Malir’s former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in the Naqeebullah murder case.

The high court has issued notice to the prosecutor general of Sindh, directing him to submit reply in four weeks. The appeals were filed by Mehsud’s brother Sher Alam on Feb 20.

The petitioner stated Rao Anwar’s acquittal had reflected that evidence was ignored while deciding the case. “This verdict should be nullified,” he added. An anti-terrorism court had, earlier, acquitted Rao Anwar and his subordinates in the high-profile case five years after the gruesome killing.

On Jan 13, 2018, Mehsud, an aspiring model, was murdered in controversial circumstances which led to an outpouring of condemnations on social media and countrywide protests by civil society against Rao Anwar and his team. Rao Anwar was sacked from his post following the probe into the extrajudicial killing in an alleged police encounter.

Earlier, as many as 60 witnesses including five eyewitnesses Muhammad Qasim, Hazrat Ali, Sharoob Khan, Humayun and Afsar Khan had recorded their testimonies during the prolonged trial. However, Rao and others, accused in the case on March 25, 2019, claimed their innocence and denied the charges.