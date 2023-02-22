Bilawal reaches Hungary on one-day official tour

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal reaches Hungary on one-day official tour

Will meet Hungarian counterpart and industry representatives

22 February,2023 11:53 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for External Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday reached Hungary on a one-day official tour to call on his counterpart.

Both ministers will exchange thoughts on bilateral cooperation and sign the memorandums of cooperation (MoCs) as well. On the other hand, Mr Zardari will address the Annual Hungarian Ambassadors Conference and meet the representatives of the Hungarian industries.

It is the first official visit by a Pakistani MoEA to the country. Pakistan's Ambassador to Hungary Asif Hussain Memon and officials of the Hungarian government welcomed Mr Zardari.