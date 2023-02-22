Bilawal reaches Hungary on one-day official tour
Pakistan
Will meet Hungarian counterpart and industry representatives
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for External Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday reached Hungary on a one-day official tour to call on his counterpart.
Both ministers will exchange thoughts on bilateral cooperation and sign the memorandums of cooperation (MoCs) as well. On the other hand, Mr Zardari will address the Annual Hungarian Ambassadors Conference and meet the representatives of the Hungarian industries.
It is the first official visit by a Pakistani MoEA to the country. Pakistan's Ambassador to Hungary Asif Hussain Memon and officials of the Hungarian government welcomed Mr Zardari.