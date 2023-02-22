Imran Khan shares reasons behind PTI's 'Jail Bharo' campaign

Says 'We are facing sham FIRs & NAB cases, custodial torture, and attacks on journalists'

22 February,2023 10:49 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he was launching the “Jail Bharo” movement against the attack on fundamental rights and economic meltdown.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the launch of the court arrest drive later today, the former prime minister said there were two main reasons for the campaign that aimed at achieving “Haqeeqi Azadi” [real freedom].

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights,” he wrote while highlighting that illegal corruption cases and FIRs were being registered against the PTI leaders.

While referring to alleged torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati, he said the drive was being launched to protest the custodial torture, attacks on journalists and social media people.

“Two, it is against the economic meltdown brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth & gotten NROs for themselves,” Mr Khan said, adding that the government’s policies have crushed the poor and middle class “under the burden of spiraling inflation & rising unemployment”.

The PTI is all set to being the drive from Lahore. In the first phase, PTI central leaders Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas along with 200 workers will surrender before the authorities at the Charing Cross, Lahore at 2:00 pm.

Meanwhile, PTI senior vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi and general secretary Asad Umar have also decided to give their arrest on the first day of the movement.