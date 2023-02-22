Saad Rafique opposes arrests of political workers

PML-N workers were sent to jail but they never cried: Saad Rafique

22 February,2023 10:49 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday he personally opposes arrests of political workers.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan, Khawaja Saad Rafique said morally a party’s leader should offer his arrest but Imran Khan is securing bails for himself while workers are being asked to give arrests.

He further said Nawaz Sharif and his family spent time jail while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended several hearing against him and PML-N workers were sent to jail but they never cried.

Earlier, in a tweet, Saad Rafique had said non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for just a minor delay while courts waited for Imran Khan for several hours. Courts interference in administrative matters will hamper functioning of the state, he added.