Accountability lynchpin Aftab Sultan resigns in surprise move

Pakistan Pakistan Accountability lynchpin Aftab Sultan resigns in surprise move

PM Shehbaz Sharif has accepted his resignation

21 February,2023 11:50 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a surprise move, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from the post over alleged pressure to pursue some corruption cases, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Mr Sultan said he had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting two days ago. He claimed the premier asked him to withdraw the resignation but he refused. He said his resignation had been subsequently accepted.

“I was being told to do the thing that is unacceptable to me,” he said, adding: “I always worked on merit in my professional life”. The outgoing NAB chief said it was not possible for him to forcefully make or end corruption cases against anyone.

“There are always reservations when something bad happens,” he said, adding that he did not want to commit any mistake that could hurt the reputation of the institution. “There were some constraints and I found it better to resign.”

In July last, the federal cabinet approved his appointment as head of the anti-graft watchdog. He had replaced former NAB chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

- Profile -

The outgoing NAB chairman is a law graduate from the Punjab University, who later obtained LLM from the University of Cambridge and also did MSc in jurisprudence/legal studies from the University of Edinburgh. He is also known for refusing to assist the administration as the regional police officer in Sargodha during the referendum called by the late Gen Parvez Musharraf in 2002. He was later made OSD for refusing the orders.

He also investigated the Bank of Punjab case in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that had rejected the NAB’s probe report in the case. Mr Sultan had retired as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief on April 3, 2018 after serving since June 7, 2013.



More to follow...