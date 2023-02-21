Mixed signals from Pakistan responsible for Afghanistan's inaction against TTP, says Bilawal

Pakistan Pakistan Mixed signals from Pakistan responsible for Afghanistan's inaction against TTP, says Bilawal

Says PTI chief adopted a police of appeasement towards militant groups while in power

21 February,2023 09:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari opined that mixed signals from Pakistan caused inaction against the banned TTP in Afghanistan, slamming the previous governments for attempted to reconciliate with militant groups against the wishes of public.

In an interview with a German broadcaster during the Munich Security Conference, the minister said the PTI government had requested the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to facilitate the reconciliation with the outlawed TTP. He said the Imran Khan-led government had plans to resettle the militants in Pakistan despite the fact that public was not ready to accept them.

In a separate interview wit a US TV channel, he said Mr Khan adopted a police of appeasement towards militant groups. He said the new military and civilian leadership had put a full stop to this policy.

“The unity government is clear, the new military leadership is clear […] We have put a full stop to the policy of appeasement and we are confident of taking on the terrorist groups functioning in Pakistan,” the foreign minister told CNBC International.

He further said Pakistan would continue to face high risk until an action was not taken in the neighbouring country.

While referring to the recent incidents of terrorism in Peshawar and Karachi, the minister said Pakistan was affected by such incidents and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had led to increase in terrorism.

He vowed to confront terrorists on Pakistani soil while stressing that the dangers posed by terrorism could be reduced by finding a permanent solution to the problems in Afghanistan.

Talking about financial woes, he said Pakistan was facing a difficult economic condition but it had the capacity to become an emerging economy and resolve its financial issues. He said the Ukraine war and floods had badly damaged the economy of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was passing through a phase where unconstitutional measures could not be taken. The minister expressed views about climate change, his country’s economy and the situation in Afghanistan.

To a question, he said the statement of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif should be taken in the political context and in the backdrop of the difficult economic conditions faced by Pakistan.

He said a large part of Pakistan was submerged in water due to the floods caused by climate change. The floods had changed direction of Pakistan’s economy which still could not come out of financial difficulties and had to undertake negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

He said the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of confidence was a democratic and institutional milestone.

The supporters of Imran Khan might not like outcome of the non-confidence motion but it was major achievement in the country’s history as the democratic process was followed.

He said Imran Khan could make a comeback by pursuing the path of democracy but so far he was undemocratic in his approach which would not be beneficial for him.

“If Imran Khan does not adopt a democratic path then he has no political future.” Bilawal said those who were democratic minded should be supported, adding during the country’s history more than half of the nation’s time was spent under direct dictatorship and different phases of transition.

He said it should be kept in mind that in the country’s history, the undemocratic forces had their rule but every time democracy returned.