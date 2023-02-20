Govt speeding up progress on Islamabad airport's outsourcing

20 February,2023 04:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government had fastened its efforts to outsource the Islamabad International Airport.

As per the DG Civil Aviation Authority, the government would seek the services of the International Financial Institution in this regard and the international operators would be invited in the process.

The government said it would take into account the public-private partnership act and the terminal, building and car parking would be handed over under the outsourcing.

As per the DG CIA, the airport would be outsourced to the company which would be in the interest of the country.

