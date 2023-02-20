Election date: PML-N takes on President Alvi for pressurising ECP

Marriyum warns president of treason trial over violating the constitution

20 February,2023 02:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday warned President Arif Alvi that he should stay in his constitutional limits as he was not mandated to give a date for elections.

The response comes as President Alvi wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) inviting it to any urgent meeting discuss matters pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtukhwa as no date is being announced for elections despite dissolution of the assemblies in January this year.

However, the electoral body has excused itself from attending the meeting as the matter is being heard by different courts.

Firing fresh salvos against the President, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Mr Alvi should stay from the ongoing political situation. He said the president should not turn its office into a “blackmailing point”. He said Mr Alvi could not force the ECP to give a date for elections as it is a constitutional institution.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan damaged national interests and foreign relations, but the president was using his office for hatching conspiracies.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said no one would be allowed to treat the ECP as a “tiger forces” of Imran Khan. She said the president was unconstitutionally pressurising the electoral body to get a date for elections.

She warned that Mr Alvi will have to face Article 6 for violating the Constitution, saying the president should not become a puppet at the hands of Mr Khan.