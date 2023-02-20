Police did not arrest Elahi's confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Sindh IG tells SHC

20 February,2023 11:53 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh police on Monday submitted a reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) hearing a petition seeking Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s recovery.

The SHC heard the petition filed by Mr Bhatti’s son-in-law Umar Iftikhar Bhatti stating that Mr Bhatti went missing on Feb 6 in Matiari raising suspicion that the police had arrested him. “Mr Bhatti should be presented before the court at the earliest”, the petition added.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon presented the report before the court stating that Mr Bhatti and his associates had not been arrested by the police. “He has not been detained in any of Sindh’s police stations”, the report added.



On the other hand, the prosecutor for the federal government and Rangers sought time to submit a reply. The court granted the federal government a two-week time.

Advocate Ayan Memon requested the court to order the police to recover Mr Bhatti.