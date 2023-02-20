KP deputy speaker booked in murder case involving property feud

Pakistan Pakistan KP deputy speaker booked in murder case involving property feud

The firing followed excavation work on the disputed land

20 February,2023 10:26 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan and his two associates have been booked in a property-led dispute case that involved charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to the police, the property dispute is going on between Jan and Isa Khel Qum in the suburban area of Sufaid Sang.

On Sunday, the deputy speaker along with other colleagues started excavation on the disputed land. The rival group also reached there and raised objection over the digging.

Members from Jan's side opened fire as a result a person named Muhammad Ali was injured. The injured was being taken to the Lady Reading Hospital but he died on the way.