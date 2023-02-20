Miftah Ismail loses cool over question about 'obtaining BMW'

Pakistan Pakistan Miftah Ismail loses cool over question about 'obtaining BMW'

Ex-finance minister says he used to drive own car and bear fuel expense while in power

20 February,2023 09:23 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday schooled a person for accusing him of corruption while in power.

Mr Ismail, who served as finance minister for some months when the PML-N made a coalition government in April last, got enraged after a journalist made an unwelcoming question regarding obtaining a BMW vehicle while in the government.

“How can you dare to ask me such question. Now you sit down, and listen to me. Which BMW, I have obtained”, this was the first response the finance czar gave to the questioner. Setting the record straight, the PML-N leader said he used to drive his personal car and bear fuel expense when he served as the finance minister.

— Dunya News (@DunyaNews) February 19, 2023

“I have to spend five months in jail over the false corruption allegations,” he recalled while comment that false accusations landed people in trouble. “My wife, and children cried when I was in the jail,” he said.

Responding to another question, the former finane minister said oil refineries should be set up in the country as importing a fine product cost higher.