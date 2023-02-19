Imran deserves Nobel Prize for 'political failure': Ahsan Iqbal

19 February,2023 07:29 pm

SHAKARGARH (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan deserved the Nobel Prize for his ‘political failure’.

Talking to the media, he said the establishment’s decision to stay out of politics was the victory of the narrative of “Respect the Mandate” [voiced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif]. “The past should serve as a guide for the establishment, the judiciary, and the bureaucracy as some judges and generals had connived in imposing Mr Khan on the country and his government gave the terrorists the opportunity to flourish again", he claimed.

He said unfortunately some of the judiciary’s rulings were backing Mr Khan. “Other battles in the court are being settled after former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s audio leaks case is fixed”, he claimed. He said those responsible must be brought under the law after investigating Elahi’s leaks.

He claimed that Mr Khan had become a tool for foreign powers as he had been running a baseless campaign against the country’s atomic program. “Mr Khan is attempting to put the party workers behind bars as he is seeing his politics going to an end”, he added.

