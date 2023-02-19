Pakistan's pride JF-17 jets roar in skies of Saudi Arabia during air drill

19 February,2023 07:13 pm

JEDDAH (Web Desk) -The Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, also known as the pride of Pakistan, showcased an impressive aerobatic performance during “Spears of Victory 2023” air drill in Saudia Arabia.

As part of the Spears of Victory Exercise, a group from the Pakistan Air Force took part and concluded their activities at the Air War Centre located at the Dhahran King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The exercise concluded on Friday at the Air Warfare Centre at King Abdul Aziz Air Base in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.



During the exercises, Pakistani fighter jets flew in the skies, with their roaring engines heard within the aerial boundaries, and the spectators were able to enjoy their impressive performances.

In a statement, Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff witnessed the closing ceremony of the drill and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani contingent for making the exercise a great success.



“The PAF contingent consisted of pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 aircraft which roared in the aerial boundaries of our Muslim brethren country while participating in the exercise,” the PAF said in a statement.

He added that the exercise helped “provided a platform to practice integrated employment of combat and combat support assets, along with formulation/validation of tactics against contemporary threats.”



