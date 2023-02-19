Bilawal raises terrorism issue at Munich security conference

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal raises terrorism issue at Munich security conference

Bilawal raises terrorism issue at Munich security conference

19 February,2023 05:16 pm

MUNICH (Web Desk) – Minister for External Affairs Bilawal Bhutto said if Afghanistan did not prevent her land to be used by terrorists, it could lead to the spread of a wave of terrorism from Pakistan to other countries.

Addressing the Munich security conference, attended by heads of state and government and ministers of defense and foreign affairs, he said the spread of terrorism through Afghanistan was the most pressing issue adding a large number of terrorists belonging to other creeds were also present in the world. “The Afghan administration’s non-serious attitude toward terrorism is concerning”, he added.