Siraj sees leaders unaware of masses' problems

19 February,2023 05:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq lambasted on Sunday his political opponents, saying the entire nation was facing severe economic hardships

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq said no one in the parliament was aware of the problems that the people were facing. The poor segment of the society was longing for flour, he added.

Lambasting the political opponents, Mr Haq said, "The rulers showed no loyalty to the ideology of the country.

Mr Haq lamented the country's economic woes, saying, "The industries and other businesses are facing decline."

He continued to criticise the coalition government, saying, "During the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime, the country experienced inflation of more than 27 percent."







