Punjab interim CM directs crackdown on drug dealers

19 February,2023 04:54 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday directed the concerned authorities to crack drug dealers down in the province.

The CM chaired a session on drug prevention which overviewed the measures taken to prevent the sale and purchase of drugs, and steps taken to save the new generation from consuming drugs.

Mr Naqvi said effective measures should be taken to do so and the coordination between concerned authorities and the Anti-narcotics force should be improved. “Collective efforts should be registered to eradicate the online trade of ice”, he added.