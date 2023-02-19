Death toll in KPO terror attack rises to five

Abdul Latif was posted in the security division of Karachi police

19 February,2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The death toll in the Karachi Police Office (KPO) terrorist attack rose to five as another injured poliecman succumbed to his wounds at a hospital on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The victim has been named as Abdul Latif who was posted in the Karachi police's security division.

Earlier, the city police have registered a case in terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO). The case has been registered on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain.

The case has been registered under murder and attempted murders sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

Four people including officials of police and rangers embraced martyrdom and 18 others suffered injuries after three terrorists attacked the KPO on Friday evening. The three suspects were also killed during face-off with the security forces.