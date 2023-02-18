Imran lauds President Alvi for not approving mini-budget ordinance

Pakistan Pakistan Imran lauds President Alvi for not approving mini-budget ordinance

Khan says new finance bill will bring a storm of inflation

18 February,2023 11:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday lauded President Arif Alvi for turning down the federal government’s request to approve an ordinance, seeking to impose new taxes to raise additional revenue in line with the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled $6.5 billion bailout package.



Speaking to a group of columnists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the deposed premier fired a salvo at the PDM-led government over the audio leaks saga saying that the judiciary is being pressurised and blackmailed through audio tapes, adding that nation will not accept these “fascist acts.”

Also read: Elahi throws weight behind 'Jail Bharo Movement'



Taking a dig at former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, the PTI chief said that he violated oath as he confessed in a column to taping conversations. Imran added “Bajwa said the US is not happy with our stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, and that’s why he issued a controversial statement over the issue.”



“The new finance bill in the parliament will bring a storm of inflation in the country.The economic indicators were positive during his regime, remittances, agriculture, industry, and employment were increasing, investments were coming, and people's confidence in Pakistan was increasing,” added Imran.