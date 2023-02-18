Alleged audio leak: PBC demands resignation of SC's Justice Mazahar Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Bar Coucil demanded the resignation of the Supreme Court’s Justice Muszahar Ali Akbar Naqvi over the alleged audio leak.

PBC Vice Chairman Haroon-ur-Rasheed said the judge should resign over his alleged audio leak with politician and a reference would be filed against him.

He added the session of the PBC would be held on February 21 regarding the issue of the reference against Justice Naqvi and an important announcement would be made on February 23.

Meanwhile, the PBC asked the chief justice to start investigation against Justice Naqvi because the conduct of the PBC should be impartial.

