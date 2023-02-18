Sheikh Rashid's casual lunch at Dhaba in Lahore

18 February,2023 05:49 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed - who recently secured bail in a case related to remarks against Zardari - made headlines once again as a video of him having lunch at a dhaba in Bhatta Chowk, Lahore went viral on social media.



Taking to Twitter, Mr Rashid shared a video enjoying traditional Pakistani cuisine at the roadside eatery. The video has sparked a debate on social media about the simplicity and accessibility of politicians to the common people, especially in a country where VIP culture is prevalent.

Earlier, in another tweet, Sheikh Rashid took at dig at PML-N Vice President saying that “Maryam should first take his husband on board then she should address the workers.”