Imran Khan blames Karachi attack on intelligence failure

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan blames Karachi attack on intelligence failure

PTI chief condemns terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office

18 February,2023 02:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Once again our brave police were targeted”. He pointed out that the sudden spike in terrorism, especially in the midst of urban centres, “reflects a failure of intelligence & the State's lack of a clear proactive anti-terrorism policy”.

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office yesterday. Once again our brave police were targeted. The sudden spike in terrorism esp in the midst of urban centres reflects a failure of intelligence & the State's lack of a clear proactive anti terrorism policy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 18, 2023

His comments come after a group of terrorists stormed the police headquarters in the southern port city of Pakistan. Four people – a Rangers sub-inspector, a police constable and two civilians – were martyred in the attack. All the three terrorists were also killed in the operation launched by Rangers and police to neutralise them.

A spokesman for the Sindh police said one of the terrorists was killed due to the explosion of his jacket, while two others were killed in an exchange of fire with the security officials. The terrorist attack on the Karachi police headquarters was carried out weeks after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque located in Peshawar Police Lines. The attacked had claimed more than 100 lives.

Read More: PM Shehbaz for use of might amid rumblings about 'security lapse' in Karachi attack

Meanwhile, there are reports about a security lapse which allowed the terrorists to reach a highly sensitive place in Karachi. The Sindh government and security authorities decided to conduct a 'security audit' of the key installations. Officials privy to the development say it needs to be examined how militants made it to the fortified police office.