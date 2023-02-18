Sheikh Rashid suggests Maryam fix issues with husband before politicking

Says only president, SC can protect Pakistan from crises

18 February,2023 12:59 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday took an aim at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz when he advised her to fix issues with her husband, retired Capt Safdar, before engaging in political activities.

The former interior minister apparently referred to a reported tension between Mr Safdar and his wife, which came on the scene when the former slammed the PML-N leadership for voting for the extension of ex-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and regretted his comments against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to a private news channel, he also shared his two cents on turncoats, stating that the lawmakers should not change their loyalties for personal benefits. Mr Safdar also commented that he was not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future.

Following his statements, reports claimed that Maryam Nawaz had barred her husband from issuing policy statements.



Sheikh Rashid, in a series of tweets, said: “Maryam should take her husband onboard before addressing workers”. He said the PML-N did not need enemies as it was being damaged by insiders.

The AML chief said the friendship with China could not be put at stake at the behest of imperialist powers, adding: “Pakistan-China friendship is higher than Himalayas”.

Lashing out at the government for increasing power tariff, he said burden of line losses worth Rs380 billion had been put on poor consumers. “The 88-member cabinet is answerable to whom,” he asked. Mr Ahmad said only President Arif Alvi and the Supreme Court could save Pakistan from the ongoing crises.