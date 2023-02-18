'We stand firmly with Pakistani people,' says US after Karachi Police Office attack

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says violence is not the answer, and it must stop

18 February,2023 10:00 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The US has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police compound in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

A group of militants stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) located at the Shahrae Faisal on Friday night. At least four people – two Rangers troops, one policeman and a civilian – were martyred while three terrorists were killed in the more than three-hour long operation.

Commandos from the elite police unit, troops from paramilitary rangers and army snipers took part in the operation to neutralised the attackers.

A police official said two terrorists were killed while another blew himself up after managing to enter the building. Initial reports said the terrorists carried out two major blasts and used more than a dozen grenades in the attack. All of them were wearing suicide jackets laden with explosive weighing around 7 kilogrammes each.

Taking to Twitter, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office. “We stand firmly with the Pakistani people in the face of this terrorist attack. Violence is not the answer, and it must stop,” he wrote while condoling with the families of those injured and martyred in the attack.

The U.S. strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office. We stand firmly with the Pakistani people in the face of this terrorist attack. Violence is not the answer, and it must stop. My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 18, 2023

The terrorist attack on the Karachi police headquarters was carried out weeks after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque located in Peshawar Police Lines. The attacked had claimed over 100 lives.

