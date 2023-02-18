Roof collapse claims two lives in Karachi

At least two people were killed when roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday.

18 February,2023 06:31 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least two people, including a woman, were killed and two children were wounded when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Shah Nawaz Chowk in Purana Golimar area of Karachi suddenly caved in on Friday, burying four persons under the debris.

The local people with the help of the rescue teams retrieved the dead bodies of a woman and a man from the rubble and two children pulled out in injured condition. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

