Karachi police head office attack: Two terrorists killed by LEAs identified

The dead terrorists have been identified as Kifayat Ullah and Zala Noor Ali.

18 February,2023 06:10 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two out of three terrorists who were killed by law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) during operation to clear Karachi police head office on Friday have been identified.

According to police sources, both the terrorists belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. One terrorist has been identified as Kifayat Ullah s/o Miraz Ali Khan who was resident of Lakki Marwat.

Police informed that the other terrorist was identified as Zala Noor Ali s/o Wazir Rehman and belonged to North Waziristan.

Police sources said that further records of both the dead terrorists are being checked and for this purpose their finger prints have also been dispatched to NADRA.

