President Alvi to reach Hyderabad on a day-long visit today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Hyderabad on a day-long visit today (Saturday) to attend a function organized by the traders community, Dunya News reported.
According to sources, President Alvi is scheduled to reach Hyderabad at 10:00am. He will participate a function organized by traders community at the Civil Aviation Auditorium.
President Alvi is also scheduled to address members of civil society at a banquet during his visit to Hyderabad. The central and provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also accompany the president during the visit.