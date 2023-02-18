President Alvi to reach Hyderabad on a day-long visit today

18 February,2023 04:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Hyderabad on a day-long visit today (Saturday) to attend a function organized by the traders community, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, President Alvi is scheduled to reach Hyderabad at 10:00am. He will participate a function organized by traders community at the Civil Aviation Auditorium.

President Alvi is also scheduled to address members of civil society at a banquet during his visit to Hyderabad. The central and provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also accompany the president during the visit.

