‘Jail Bharo’ movement: Imran takes important decision in session

17 February,2023 06:27 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan presided over an important session related to ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in which important decisions were made.

Focal person Ijaz Chaudhry soid that the preliminary lists had been prepared over the first stage of the movement, while adding the public would also go to prisons along with the PTI members.

He said the regional party leaders had been assigned the task of mobilizing the masses and the common people would join the movement in huge numbers.

Mr Chaudhry said PTI leaders Azam Swati, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and Yasmin Rashid participated in the meeting.

