Ahsan sees Pervaiz Elahi's purported audio 'a bad omen' for judicial system

Iqbal accuses Imran of targeting state institutions

17 February,2023 05:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday the purported audio of former Punjab chief mnister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had called the judiciary into question.

Speaking to media, Mr Iqbal said, “The alleged audio of Pervaiz Elahi surfaced in which he was planning about match fixing.” Mr Iqbal urged to conduct investigation over the matter.

Mentioning about the significance of the supremacy of rule of law, Mr Iqbal said, "Without the existence of the rule of law, there exists the rule of jungle in the country."

He urged all the stakeholders to deliver, considering their responsibilities.

Recalling the significance of CPEC, Mr Iqbal said, "The project is quite vital for the prosperity of the country."

"Imran is targeting the institutions of the state," Mr Iqbal said of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Lamenting that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was convicted on a baseless and imaginative story, Mr Iqbal added that nowhere in the world exists an example of convicting a person in another case.

