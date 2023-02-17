Terrorist of banned outfit killed in encounter with CTD in Kalabagh

17 February,2023 04:54 am

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – A terrorist of banned outfit was killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Kalabagh area of District Mianwali on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD Spokesperson, terrorists opened fire at a team of CTD Mianwali in Kalabagh. The CTD personnel retaliated and returned the fire. The exchange of fire between CTD and terrorists lasted for 20 minutes during which one terrorist was killed while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

The spokesperson informed that the dead terrorist was identified as Habib-ur-Rehman who was a key commander of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The CTD personnel also recovered a kalashnikov, suicide vest and stickers of banned TTP from the dead terrorist.

The spokesperson also informed that a case has been registered at the CTD police station Sargodha while search has been launched to arrest the remaining terrorists.

