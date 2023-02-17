Fawad Chaudhry meets US Ambassador Donald Blome

Both sides discussed prevailing political situation in Pakistan in detail.

17 February,2023 04:52 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president Fawad Chauhdry held a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome at the US embassy in Islamabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for an hour during which both sides discussed prevailing political situation in Pakistan in detail. They also discussed human rights situation during the meeting.

During the meeting, Fawad Chauhdry said that PTI was "not anti-American" but wanted a relationship with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Fawad Chauhdry in a message on Twitter said "Such meetings are part of mutual desire to have relationship based on equality and wellbeing of people."

