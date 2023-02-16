Marriyum takes a dig at Imran for not obeying judiciary

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum takes a dig at Imran for not obeying judiciary

Marriyum takes a dig at Imran for not obeying judiciary

16 February,2023 08:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday lashed out at Imran Khan and called him “mentally-sick,” and “egoist,” for not listening to the judiciary, constitution, or any law.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan has been dodging the court and the whole nation was witnessing how a single person was manipulating the law and justice.

The Information Minister further said, “It was fate that the man who made fun of other people’s diseases and their families is sick and unwell himself.”