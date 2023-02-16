PDM requests MQM-P to not contest NA by-elections

PML-N, PPP instruct candidates to withdraw nomination papers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) requested on Thursday the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to not contest the by-elections on the National Assembly seats.

According to sources close to the situation, the MQM-P believes it will make a decision after considering all of the facts on the ground.

The coalition government had decided not to participate in the by-elections. In this regard, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) had instructed their candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

