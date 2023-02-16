'Being prevented from exercising my powers,' ECP chief tells SC

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarks elections should be held in 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies

16 February,2023 12:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief complained that he was being prevented from exercising his powers and fulfilling constitutional requirements.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja informed about his concerns to the Supreme Court of Pakistan during the hearing of a case pertaining to transfer of Ghulam Muhammad Dogar. He explained the impediments in holding of elections when Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that elections, as per the Constitution, should be held in 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Justice Ahsan remarked it was a violation of the Constitutions if elections were not held in 90, adding that the ECP was responsible to hold transparent elections.

The comments come as uncertainty prevails over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the assemblies in January last as the governors and the electoral body have not announced a date for elections in the provinces.

Several cases against the governors and ECP are being heard by the Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Court regarding election dates.

The chief election commissioner lamented that the army had excused itself from providing security while judiciary was not ready to provide returning officers (ROs). “When funds were sought for elections we were declined,” he said. Mr Raja also highlighted that it would be a violation of the Constitution if election date is announced by the ECP chief.

While commenting on the transfer and postings by the interim governments, Justice Ahsan said the caretaker setup had to provide solid reasons for transfer and postings. To which, the ECP chief said it would put a bar on the reshuffling of government officers if an order is issued by the court.

The top court has directed the CEC to submit a detailed report on hurdles being faced by him in holding the elections and adjourned the hearing.