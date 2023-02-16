Two killed, four injured in Jaffar Express explosion near Chichawatni

The deceased and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital

16 February,2023 12:01 pm

CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) - Two persons were killed and four others injured as a result of an explosion in Jaffar Express ﻿near Chichawatni on Thursday. ﻿

The train was going from Quetta to Peshawar.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali confirmed the casualties, saying the explosion occurred after a cylinder blew up inside fourth bogie of the train. According to sources, the explosion in the train took place as soon as it left Mian Channu and the passengers in the train kept pulling the emergency chain but the staff did not pay attention.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and started investigation as the nature of the explosion was still unidentified. The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police while ordering an investigation into the incident. The CM directed the commissioner, the RPO, the deputy commissioner and the DPO Sahiwal to reach the spot immediately and provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

This is a developing story...