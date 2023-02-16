PM Shehbaz to visit quake-hit Turkiye for solidarity today

The premier will meet President Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolence

16 February,2023 09:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Turkiye today (Thursday) as a special gesture of solidarity and support with the Turkish people after devastating earthquakes.

During his two-day stay in Ankara, the prime minister will meet President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of lives and the widespread damage.

The prime minister will reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

He will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkiye, the prime minister had spoken with President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief effort.

All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people and the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.

On Feb 6, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkiye and neighbouring Syria, killing thousands of people and flattening hundreds of buildings in the region.

The death toll in Turkiye-Syria earthquake has passed 41,000 while operations are underway to recover people trapped under the debris with diminishing hopes of finding more survivors. The deadly quake has also left many survivors homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged problems in the initial response to the earthquake but has said the situation was now under control.

"We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country but also in the history of humanity," Erdogan had said in a televised speech in Ankara.

The Turkish toll was 35,3418 killed, Erdogan said. More than 5,814 have died in Syria, according to a Reuters tally of reports from Syrian state media and a UN agency.