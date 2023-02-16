Hyderabad: Customs foils bid to smuggle Iranian oil

Pakistan Pakistan Hyderabad: Customs foils bid to smuggle Iranian oil

The seized Iranian diesel has a value of more than Rs 9 million.

16 February,2023 03:33 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – The officials of Anti-Smuggling Organisation Cell of Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle Iranian oil during an operation in Shaheed Benazirabad district on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the Customs officials carried out an operation near Moro Bypass and seized a tanker containing Iranian oil

According to details, the Customs officials seized a tanker, containing diesel which was being smuggled from Iran into Pakistan, during an operation carried out near Moro Bypass.

Customs collector Mumtaz Ali Khoso informed that the seized Iranian diesel has a value of more than Rs 9 million.

